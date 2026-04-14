US Stone Age comments show it can't accept Iran's power — Iranian president

TEHRAN, April 14. /TASS/. Statements by the US administration about sending Iran back to the "Stone Age" reflect its refusal to accept the country's development and growing influence, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"When they (the US - TASS) say they want to send our nation and civilization back to the Stone Age, it means they cannot accept Iran’s development and power," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Pezeshkian noted that the Islamic Republic abides by international law and is ready to negotiate within that framework. He emphasized that Iran’s rights cannot be "trampled on" and that others cannot "do whatever they want."

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unclear.