'Crisis knot' in Middle East difficult to untangle — Russian foreign minister

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East is an obvious "crisis knot" that will not be easy to untangle, simply trying to "cut it" is unlikely to produce results, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following his official visit to China, warning that Palestine must not be ignored.

Lavrov noted that Arab states of the Persian Gulf see that Iran would not have blocked the Strait of Hormuz if not for what they view as aggression by the United States and Israel, and he added that in recent weeks he has spoken many times with his Arab counterparts who agree Iran would not have taken such actions without that perceived aggression.

He also said Russia can supply energy resources to China and other countries affected by the crisis, recalling that Moscow has repeatedly discussed this possibility, and asserted that the US administration had planned to assert control over Iranian oil in a manner he likened to past actions regarding Venezuela.

Lavrov criticized what he described as an aggressive line by certain countries aimed at the destruction of Iran, saying the belief that Iran must be destroyed is difficult to comprehend, and he recalled that former US President Donald Trump had once threatened to "destroy this civilization," a statement that caused widespread reaction.