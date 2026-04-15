Russia to continue oil supplies to Cuba — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Russia will continue providing assistance to Cuba with oil supplies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to China.

"Of course, we support Cuba, as does China, politically within the United Nations and other forums, as well as economically, as well as in humanitarian terms. We have dispatched the first tanker carrying 100,000 tons of oil to Cuba. This will probably last for a couple of months - I am not a specialist. But I have no doubt that we will continue such assistance, and that China will also continue to take part in it," the minister said.

Lavrov also said he hopes that the United States would not return to the "era of direct colonial wars" and the colonial suppression of free nations.

"It was not Cuba that refused dialogue with Washington for decades. Washington did everything to isolate the Cuban state. Although European countries maintained diplomatic relations with Cuba for a long time, and continue to do so, Washington, frankly speaking, sought to change the regime by strangling the Cuban economy. This policy, unfortunately, continues today," the Russian foreign minister said.