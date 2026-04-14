Over 20 vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz in past day — media

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. More than 20 commercial vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz during the day, The Wall Street Journal said, citing unnamed US administration officials.

According to the newspaper, these ships included tankers, dry cargo and container carriers. Some switched off their AIS (automatic identification system) devices while sailing through the strait.

The United States and Israel unleashed a war against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the Iranian army) announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel, and US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Apart from that, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of any ships affiliated with the United States, Israel and those countries that supported their aggression against Iran.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the US delegation - by Vice President JD Vance. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. On April 13, the United States set up a naval blocked of Iran.