Putin’s visit to China being prepared — Kremlin

Moscow, April 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin will announce in due course the timing of the planned visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the newspaper Vedomosti.

"A visit to China is being prepared. The dates will be announced in due time," Peskov announced to the newspaper, commenting on the publication’s report about a possible trip by the president to China in May.

Earlier, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to make an official visit to China in the first half of 2026 and the Russian president had accepted the invitation. Lavrov pointed out that Russia would prepare for the visit in an active and productive manner. That said, the two ministers are expected to discuss preparations for the visit.