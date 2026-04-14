Lebanon, Israel agree to engage in direct dialogue — Lebanese ambassador to US

BEIRUT, April 14. /TASS/. Lebanon and Israel have agreed to engage in direct talks, Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh Moawad said, adding that the date and venue will be agreed upon later.

"We held fruitful discussions and exchanged views on steps to be taken before direct talks," the Lebanon 24 news portal quoted him as saying after preliminary consultations at the US Department of State.

"The date and venue of the next meeting will be announced later," she added.

She also said that she had called for taking measures to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon triggered by the armed conflict.