{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

BRICS, SCO to play large role in establishing new global governance mechanisms — Lavrov

The Russian foreign minister noted that "major reforms are pending"

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will play a major role in establishing new mechanisms of global governance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following an official visit to China.

"Major reforms are pending, and the role of such structures as BRICS, the SCO, and the G20 in establishing new global governance mechanisms will only be rising," Russia’s top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, the global governance initiative put forward by Beijing last August is very timely. "Today, as [Chinese] leader Xi Jinping was receiving our delegation, he highlighted the importance of this initiative and the consolidation of the global majority for efforts toward streamlining international relations based on the UN Charter, and he emphasized this once again. This opens up a huge field for more work for us and our Chinese friends," he concluded.

Tags
Foreign policySergey Lavrov
Moscow always ready for contacts with Washington — Lavrov
Russia and the US communicate regularly at various levels, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Kiev mines Transnistrian section of border with Moldova — Ukrainian ambassador
Paun Rogovey stressed that this was done because Moldova does not control unrecognized Transnistria, where an Operational Group of Russian troops is stationed
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet ships practice artillery fire in South China Sea drills
The crews of the corvettes practiced the assignments of a naval battle with a simulated enemy
Read more
Modi says discusses Middle East, Strait of Hormuz with Trump
The conversation took place on the initiative of the American side
Read more
Foreign special services finesse teens into terror schemes — Investigative Committee
According to Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana, recruiters play on teenagers’ gullibility to involve them in grave crimes
Read more
Trump defends Orban amid loss in Hungarian elections
The US leader called the Hungarian PM his friend
Read more
Lebanon-Israel contacts aim to snuff out Hezbollah influence — Rubio
In Marco Rubio's opinion, there is hope that a framework can be worked out that leads to "a permanent and lasting peace"
Read more
Newest anti-drone quasi-hypersonic cartridge successfully tested in Russia
The Lobaev Arms company specified that assembly and disassembly of the firing module is simpler than that of an assault rifle
Read more
After Easter truce, Ukraine resumes shelling of Zaporozhye NPP — Rosatom CEO
According to Alexey Likhachev, this is already the 14th time the plant has lost all external power
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell territory of DPR eight times over past day
As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged
Read more
Situation around Iran puts GOP in losing position ahead of US midterms — Chinese expert
According to Huang Jing, the United States is unlikely to be able to withstand a long war with Iran due to problems with arms supplies and combat readiness
Read more
Russia’s Rublev cruises to opening round win at 2026 ATP Barcelona Open
He defeated Mariano Navone from Argentina
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet ships conduct naval exercise in Baltic Sea
According to the report, the crews of the minesweepers practiced mine countermeasures for the deployment of fleet forces from their base and during sea transit in conditions where a simulated enemy was using mines
Read more
Participants of IPU Assembly in Istanbul to discuss international security, conflicts
The Russian parliamentary delegation is expected to participate
Read more
Russia tests technology for controlling 10 loitering munitions at once
The solution has undergone preliminary testing at a test site using practical targets
Read more
Russia urges continuation of US-Iran talks begun in Pakistan — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that Moscow and China support realistic and fair goals in line with international law and are ready to assist these talks in various external formats
Read more
US-Iran talks may resume in couple of days — Trump
The new round of talks could be held in Islamabad
Read more
Not a single ship from Iran overcame US blockade, CENTCOM says
Six merchant vessels complied with direction from US forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman
Read more
UN to monitor Russian archaeologist’s trial in Ukraine, if Poland extradites him
UN Human Rights spokesperson Jeremy Laurence noted that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights does not monitor court proceedings in Poland
Read more
Indonesia, Russia have agreed on supply of Russian oil, gas
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia Bahlil Lahadalia said the opportunities for this will be in place
Read more
European countries at work on plan to control Strait of Hormuz without US — WSJ
The plan’s goals reportedly include three main branches of action: restoring logistics routes, conducting demining operations and providing military escort for commercial vessels
Read more
Putin instructs energy minister to take Sochi’s energy system under strict control
The minister reassured the president that all energy facilities in Sochi were ready for operation
Read more
Hungary cannot end Russian gas imports before 2031 — expert
Andras Racz noted that there were existing contracts and technological restrictions
Read more
Russian UAV control points equipped with internet access — Russian soldier
The serviceman said the troops use standard military programs to transmit coordinates and information
Read more
Internet restrictions, arms control: daily briefing from Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is currently forced to impose digital restrictions for security reasons
Read more
US Stone Age comments show it can't accept Iran's power — Iranian president
Masoud Pezeshkian noted that the Islamic Republic abides by international law and is ready to negotiate within that framework
Read more
Israel, US want enriched uranium to be removed from Iran — Israeli defense minister
Israel Katz said it is a precondition for ending the military campaign
Read more
Consumers to shoulder burden of Hormuz Strait toll — IMF
According to IMF Economic Counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, it will happen due to a very inelastic energy supply
Read more
Lebanon, Israel agree to engage in direct dialogue — Lebanese ambassador to US
The date and venue of the next meeting will be announced later
Read more
Russian troops gain foothold on northern outskirts of Ozyornoye in Donetsk region — expert
Russian troops are consistently advancing in the southern direction, Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Russia to continue oil supplies to Cuba — Lavrov
China will also continue to participate in such assistance, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Russian Security Council warns negotiations could mask planning for Iran strike
The Pentagon continues to increase US troop numbers in the region, the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Scientists begin analyzing radon in Pinega nature reserve caves
A noticeable reverse air current in one of surveyed caves started at a temperature of plus 7-8 degrees
Read more
Iran still has large number of weapons — Russian Security Council
Contrary to the expectations of Washington and Tel Aviv, various socio-political groups in Iran rallied around the central government, and the most radical opposition forces went deep underground
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about situation around US blockade of Hormuz Strait
Baghdad Today reported that Iran had anticipated a US blockade of its ports and therefore moved dozens of oil-laden tankers out to sea in advance
Read more
Kalashnikov Group begins testing new Krona air defense missile system
The Krona SAM system is designed to protect important government facilities and urban infrastructure from attacks
Read more
No setbacks for Russian in-demand weapons production in 2025 — prosecutor
Anatoly Razinkin said that priority issues included pricing for defense products and the use of budget funds allocated for these purposes by enterprises
Read more
Global situation shaped by Western actions affects Russia-China ties — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the previous day lasted more than four hours
Read more
No rhyme or reason to British foreign policy under Starmer — Politico
Several government officials said that in foreign policy, the UK prime minister is trying to be "a critical friend" of the United States and "a partner for practically everyone"
Read more
Failure of US-Iran talks may heat up conflict — Russian Security Council
If the planned goals are not achieved during the negotiations, fighting may resume with greater intensity after two weeks, the Russian Security Council said
Read more
Europe accelerates work on plan for NATO’s functioning without US — WSJ
The drafting began last year and gained momentum after US President Donald Trump’s Greenland annexation threats and criticism of allies for not helping in the Iran war
Read more
Vance to remain head of US delegation in talks with Iran — CNN
US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will also remain on the US delegation
Read more
GFCN experts call for synchronizing electoral protection with technological progress
GFCN expert from Belgium Anna Andersen emphasized that present-day monitoring could not be reduced to sending official missions
Read more
During Easter truce, Kiev attacks its own areas in false-flag ploy — expert
"This practice is not new and occurs with almost every ceasefire," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
US capable of reaching deal with Iran, both sides show interest — envoy to UN
Mike Waltz also indicated that both countries have "a lot to overcome in terms of trust"
Read more
Europe’s Nordic countries say won't host World Aquatics events — sports official
Earlier, World Aquatics lifted all previously imposed sanctions against Russia and Belarus, allowing their athletes to compete again under the countries’ flags and to the tune of national anthems
Read more
Berlin involved in conflict with Russia by supplying missiles to Kiev — Finnish politician
A member of the Finnish national conservative Freedom Alliance party Armando Mema emphasized that the German government is leading the charge in financing and producing air defense missiles for Ukraine
Read more
Readiness for Paks-2 ‘exam,’ Kiev hits Zaporozhye nuke: Likhachev’s comments
According to the head of the Russian state corporation, Hungary, in a sense, will also be taking an exam for "a serious promotion of one of the world's largest modern energy projects"
Read more
Press review: US blocks Hormuz Strait as Magyar win may reshape Russia-Hungary ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 14th
Read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum in the green on Tuesday — Binance
Bitcoin added 4.78% and hit $75,489, being above $75,000 first time since March 17, 2026
Read more
Russian stock market ends with slight growth amid low trading volumes
The yuan exchange rate fell by 13 kopecks to 11.04 rubles
Read more
EU to resume discussion of loan to Ukraine after Magyar takes office — newspaper
A European source confirmed that Peter Magyar’s assumption of the post will restart EU talks on a €90 billion loan to Ukraine and the 20th sanctions package against Russia
Read more
Russian forces consolidate near Grigorovka, Ukraine’s counterattacks futile — expert
Military expert Andrey Marochko said that it will be extremely difficult for the Ukrainian command to dislodge Russian servicemen from their positions
Read more
US eases sanctions against Venezuela’s banks and government
The Office of Foreign Assets Control said that Washington has allowed, with certain reservations, the signing of commercial contracts with the Venezuelan government
Read more
Oil, gas prices could rise by 100% and 200% in prolonged war with Iran — IMF
The International Monetary Fund has outlined three scenarios for further global economic developments, taking into account the war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran
Read more
'Crisis knot' in Middle East difficult to untangle — Russian foreign minister
Sergey Lavrov pointed out that Arab states of the Persian Gulf see that Iran would not have blocked the Strait of Hormuz if not for what they view as aggression by the United States and Israel
Read more
EC expects Magyar to lift Hungary's veto on €90 bln aid for Kiev, sanctions against Russia
Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that she expected Hungary’s new government to "return to the heart of Europe"
Read more
Rosoboronexport to unveil Echo cyberattack countermeasure solution at Malaysia expo
Russia’s arms exporting company will also showcase various inspection and screening systems and security equipment for transport hubs, crowded areas, and protected facilities
Read more
Over two thousand people attend Russian Space Forum
Over one million viewers watched the live broadcast of the Russian Space Forum's plenary session
Read more
Russia-China relations act as stabilizing force in global affairs — Lavrov
Sergei Lavrov noted that thanks to the interaction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, bilateral ties show resilience to economic and geopolitical shocks that are increasingly acquiring a military dimension
Read more
Russia, China can avoid dependence on US 'aggressive ventures' — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that one of the reasons behind the aggressive US-Israeli approach in the conflict against Iran is "once again, oil markets"
Read more
‘Historic meeting’ of Israeli, Lebanese ambassadors to US begins in Rubio’s presence — Kan
The broadcaster noted that the last high-level direct talks between Israel and Lebanon had occurred in 1983
Read more
Magyar agrees with von der Leyen to quickly resolve issue of unfreezing funds for Hungary
The Hungarian politician said they had agreed to work together to find a solution to the current situation as soon as possible
Read more
Global steel demand to gain 2.2% by 2027 to 1.76 bln tons — WSA
The demand is transitioning to a path of modest growth in 2026, with a more pronounced acceleration projected for 2027
Read more
Russia to showcase newest Kalashnikov assault rifles at Malaysia expo
Russia’s arms exporter will offer a wide range of equipment for special operations forces
Read more
Oil prices artificially kept below 'psychological limit' — Dmitriev
The Russian special presidential envoy made his comment on the post from Global Markets Investor that oil prices are growing dramatically despite the dip in the futures, highlighting the market strain and the continuing energy crisis
Read more
Lebanon hopes to reach temporary ceasefire with Israel — deputy PM
Tarek Mitri stressed that Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, who is set to begin talks with Israeli officials in Washington on Tuesday, represents the Lebanese government, not the Shiite organization Hezbollah
Read more
List of customers for Russia’s Su-57E fighter jet is expanding — Rosoboronexport
The arms exporter specified that the aircraft will be presented at the international Asian arms and military equipment exhibition
Read more
Over 20 vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz in past day — media
According to the newspaper, these ships included tankers, dry cargo and container carriers
Read more
Zelensky says Ukrainian army awaits return of Ukrainians who fled country
Vladimir Zelensky said that many of them left in violation of the Ukrainian law
Read more
EU militarization advancing "very quickly and rapidly" — Russian foreign minister
Sergey Lavrov also emphasized that the EU is attempting to turn Serbia into a buffer zone against Russia
Read more
Russia ready to continue negotiations on Ukraine — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister also stressed that Moscow remains committed to the agreements reached at the summit with Washington in Anchorage
Read more
Montenegro yet to make official decision on visa regime with Russia — parliament speaker
President Jakov Milatovic previously stated the country would align visa rules with EU requirements
Read more
During US-Israeli operation against Iran, one Russian woman was injured — Russian MFA
According to Alexey Klimov, "no official information about other injured Russian citizens has been received"
Read more
Twelve countries, including Ukraine, to participate in Sweden's largest military drills
The drills will practice ensuring the flow of important military resources into and out of Sweden, while simultaneously practicing countering the growing threat to NATO and Europe
Read more
EU to offer oil over Croatian pipeline to Hungary instead of Druzhba — Merz
The previous Hungarian government did not accept this proposal, the German chancellor noted
Read more
Current account surplus down to $1.9 bln in 2M 2026 — Bank of Russia
The deficit of the services balance grew to $6 bln in February
Read more
Putin’s visit to China being prepared — Kremlin
The dates will be announced in due time, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Precious metals futures rising on Tuesday
Gold with delivery in this June was traded at $4,861.1 per ounce on Comex, up 1.73%
Read more
West practices 'electoral neocolonialism' to doctor elections — Lavrov
According to the minister, one of the intervention tactics used is biased, prejudiced external monitoring, the results of which are then presented by the media as the final verdict of the entire international community
Read more
Elon Musk says Soros organization seizes power in Hungary after elections
This was the businessman's response to a remark by Alex Soros that the Hungarian people had "taken back" their country
Read more
Russian GDP growth forecast improved to 1.6% in 2026 — Dmitriev
According to the IMF, the Russian economy grew by 1% in 2025
Read more
Bank of Russia sets dollar rate at 75.85 rubles for April 15
The official yuan rate was set at 11.09 rubles, down 4.3 kopecks
Read more
Russian troops pound Ukrainian army’s energy, transport sites over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,180 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russia's historical roots motivate its condemnation of war against Iran — Pezeshkian
The Iranian president noted that the true essence of civilizations was revealed during pivotal moments in history
Read more
Russia’s exporter ready to supply Malaysian army with most advanced weaponry
Rosoboronexport is proud to present Russian defense products in Malaysia, with which the country enjoys strong economic, cultural, scientific, and technical ties
Read more
Xi Jinping and Lavrov hold meeting in Beijing
Xi Jinping and Sergey Lavrov are meeting as part of the Russian foreign minister’s visit to China
Read more
Kremlin expresses satisfaction over Hungary’s readiness for pragmatic dialogue
According to Dmitry Peskov, this willingness is mutual
Read more
Israel, Lebanon agree to launch direct talks — US Department of State
The delegations were led by the countries’ ambassadors to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad of Lebanon and Yechiel Leiter of Israel
Read more
US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln spotted 200 km away from Iran
According to BBC, it was the closest approach to Iran by a US vessel since the start of the military operation
Read more
Iran’s government remains stable despite US-Israel assault — Russia’s Security Council
According to the Russian Security Council, there is no unrest in the country
Read more
Russia’s top sports official expects 2024 BRICS Games to ignite national spirit
The 2024 BRICS Games will be hosted by Kazan on June 12-23 and will feature events in 25 different sports
Read more
Kalashnikov to submit splinter-proof vests for testing
According to the statement, the product will soon be sent for testing to identify and address any potential deficiencies
Read more
IOC comments on Russia’s full reinstatement with World Aquatics
According to the statement, it is up to each International Federation as the sole authority for its international competition to decide on this question
Read more
Russian UAVs tested in combat to be showcased at Malaysia exhibition
Leading Russian reconnaissance aircraft of the Orlan series will also be on display in Malaysia
Read more
School attacker in southeastern Turkey killed — authorities
As a result of the teenager's attack, sixteen people were injured, including four teachers, 10 students, a police officer, and a cafeteria worker
Read more
US committed to negotiations with Iran, believes Tehran aiming for deal — Vance
JD Vance noted that the US is offering Iran the opportunity to "join the world economy" in exchange for a firm renunciation of the ability to develop nuclear weapons
Read more
Magyar's remarks on energy supplies from Russia cause tensions in Kiev — media
Experts express skepticism that Ukrainian authorities will agree to resume operations of the Druzhba oil pipeline, even as a foundation for dialogue with Peter Magyar
Read more
Israeli ambassador describes first talks with Lebanon in US as positive
Yehiel Leiter expressed hope for a long-term perspective where the border becomes "a permanent and respected border"
Read more
US doesn't want Iran to have any nuclear program at all — permanent rep to UN
Mike Waltz also claimed that the United States is ready to continue its naval blockade of Iran until Tehran restores navigation in full in the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West takes control of large area at Kupyansk over week — expert
Russian troops also liberated two settlements in the Sumy Region and Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week
Read more