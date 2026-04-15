BRICS, SCO to play large role in establishing new global governance mechanisms — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will play a major role in establishing new mechanisms of global governance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following an official visit to China.

"Major reforms are pending, and the role of such structures as BRICS, the SCO, and the G20 in establishing new global governance mechanisms will only be rising," Russia’s top diplomat said.

According to Lavrov, the global governance initiative put forward by Beijing last August is very timely. "Today, as [Chinese] leader Xi Jinping was receiving our delegation, he highlighted the importance of this initiative and the consolidation of the global majority for efforts toward streamlining international relations based on the UN Charter, and he emphasized this once again. This opens up a huge field for more work for us and our Chinese friends," he concluded.