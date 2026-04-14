Russia's historical roots motivate its condemnation of war against Iran — Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, April 14. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that the stances of several nations, including Russia, condemning the militarization of the Middle East and attacks on Iran, reflect their profound cultural and historical heritage.

He stated, "The true essence of civilizations is revealed during pivotal moments in history. The positions taken by Spain, China, Russia, Turkey, Italy, and Egypt against the war-mongering and crimes of the Zionist regime are rooted in their deep cultural and historical foundations," he shared on his social media page.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to assist in resolving the ongoing crisis involving Iran.