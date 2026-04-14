Participants of IPU Assembly in Istanbul to discuss international security, conflicts

ISTANBUL, April 15. /TASS/. Speakers from 77 parliaments and over 800 legislators, totaling 2,500 people from 157 delegations, will attend the 152nd IPU Assembly in Istanbul from April 15-19 under the motto "Cultivating Hope, Ensuring Peace and Justice for Future Generations."

The Russian parliamentary delegation is expected to participate. Approximately 80 meetings will focus on multilateral cooperation, international security, and regional conflicts, including the Middle East.

The IPU, founded in 1889, unites parliamentarians from 180 states. Its Assembly convenes twice yearly and has four standing committees on peace and security, sustainable development, democracy and human rights, and UN affairs.