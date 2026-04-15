Global situation shaped by Western actions affects Russia-China ties — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Crises in various parts of the world driven by Western actions are influencing the development of relations between Russia and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to China.

The minister noted that his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi the previous day lasted more than four hours.

"The discussions covered a wide range of issues, largely focused on our bilateral relations, but primarily, for obvious reasons, on international matters - especially given that the global situation, which is currently being aggravated by the actions of our Western colleagues in Ukraine, Latin America, the Strait of Hormuz, and other parts of our shared Eurasian continent, has a direct impact on how bilateral relations between states develop, including, of course, between Russia and China, as well as between Russia, China, and our partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, and other multilateral frameworks," Lavrov said.