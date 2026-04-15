EU to resume discussion of loan to Ukraine after Magyar takes office — newspaper

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The EU plans to resume discussion of a loan to Ukraine and anti-Russian sanctions immediately after Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar takes office, Czech MEP Tomas Zdechovsky told the Izvestia newspaper.

A European source confirmed that Magyar’s assumption of the post will restart EU talks on a €90 billion loan to Ukraine and the 20th sanctions package against Russia. The issues will be discussed at EU Foreign Affairs Council on May 11 and the European Council on May 22. The next EU summit is April 23-24, where Hungary will likely still be represented by outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis said at a conference in the United States that the European Commission expects Peter Magyar to approve €90 billion in funding for Kiev and the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that she expects Hungary’s new government to "return to the heart of Europe."

In the parliamentary elections held in Hungary on April 12, the opposition Tisza party led by Peter Magyar won 138 out of 199 seats in the National Assembly, according to the country’s National Election Office. Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged the defeat of his Fidesz — Hungarian Civic Alliance party.