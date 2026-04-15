Russian Navy ships made friendly visit to south China’s port

SHANGHAI, April 15. /TASS/. Two frigates and a supply vessel of the Russian Pacific Fleet have docked at the military port of Zhanjiang in south China’s Guangdong Province for a five-day friendly visit, the Xinhua news agency reported.

During the visit, Chinese and Russian navy men, including officers, will visit each other’s ships, conduct professional exchanges, and participate in sports competitions.

The Chinese side held a welcoming ceremony for the Russian Pacific Fleet ships. According to Xinhua, they have previously participated in cooperation events between the two navies. The names of the ships were not specified.

The visit is part of routine friendly exchanges between the two states’ navies, aimed at further strengthening mutual trust and practical cooperation. The visit is not targeted at any third party and is not linked to the current international and regional situation, the agency noted.