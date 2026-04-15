Lavrov declines to speculate on consequences of US threats toward Cuba

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he would not speculate on the potential consequences of threats by the United States toward Cuba.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the United States could "take a look at Cuba" after resolving the situation surrounding Iran.

"What consequences this step may have, I will not even speculate at this point, because we have heard many statements from Washington, and far from all of them have subsequently taken any tangible form in terms of practical action," Lavrov said, commenting on the US leader’s remarks.

"We have repeatedly reaffirmed our strong support for the sovereignty and independence of our Cuban friends. Statements by the leadership of Cuba, including President Miguel Diaz-Canel, confirm their determination to defend the freedom of the ‘Island of Freedom’ to the end by all means at their disposal," Lavrov stressed.