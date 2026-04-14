Hungary cannot end Russian gas imports before 2031 — expert

LONDON, April 14. /TASS/. Hungary will not be able to abandon gas imports from Russia until 2031 due to long-term contractual obligations, the Financial Times reported, citing expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations Andras Racz.

"The first time the long-term gas import agreement can be renegotiated is in 2031," Racz said. "There are existing contracts and technological restrictions. Any quick changes will not include the energy sector," he added.

In the parliamentary elections held in Hungary on April 12, the opposition Tisza party led by Peter Magyar won 138 out of 199 seats in the National Assembly, according to the country’s National Election Office. Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged the defeat of his Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party. On April 13, Magyar confirmed that as Hungary’s future prime minister he is prepared to maintain pragmatic relations with Russia, following the example of many other countries.