Loan growth in economy accelerates to 1.5% in April — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Lending growth in the economy in April totaled 1.5% and reached 158.6 trillion rubles ($2.2 bln) after restrained dynamics one month earlier, the Bank of Russia said.

"The incremental loan growth rate in the economy increased to 1.5% as compared to near-zero growth in the past month, when company repaid loans on account of budget funds received for advance payments of the state order," the Central Bank said.

Such lending dynamics was primarily driven by the increase in ruble-denominated loans by nonfinancial institutions, the regulator said. The annual loan growth to the economy accelerated to 9.4% as a result.