EAEU ensures stability of its economies amid unprecedented global turbulence — Tokayev

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was able to ensure economic stability for its member countries amid global turbulence, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

"The Eurasian Economic Union is not just a regional integration association, but a vital player in the global economy. Amid unprecedented geopolitical turbulence our states, through coordinated action, have been able to ensure the sustainable development of their economies and ensure their competitiveness in the global market," he said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

The EAEU member states are facing a strategically important task of further developing and strengthening the potential of the Union, Tokayev added.