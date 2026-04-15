Lavrov says Europe pressured US to reject Russia’s proposals after Alaska summit

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. European countries moved quickly to influence the United States administration after the US-Russia summit in Anchorage to ensure it would abandon proposals put forward by Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to China.

"It is not our fault that what can only be described as a pack from Europe immediately rushed to influence the US administration so that it would not agree to its own proposal, would not insist on it and would withdraw it," the minister said.

The summit, held at a military base near Anchorage (the US state of Alaska), took place in mid-August last year. Talks between the Russian and US leaders lasted about three hours and included several formats, including a one-on-one conversation in the US president’s limousine en route to the main venue and a restricted "three-on-three" meeting with aides and foreign ministers.