Europe accelerates work on plan for NATO’s functioning without US — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. Europe is actively working on a backup plan to maintain its defense capability if the US withdraws from NATO, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Officials are reportedly creating a "European NATO," promoting Europeans to leadership positions, and replacing US military equipment.

The drafting began last year and gained momentum after US President Donald Trump’s Greenland annexation threats and criticism of allies for not helping in the Iran war. A key shift was Germany’s change of position, moving the discussion into the practical realm. Europe’s ideal scenario is the US remaining in NATO while defensive tasks transition to Europeans.

Europe also intends to increase production of weapons in which it lags, including anti-submarine warfare, space reconnaissance, and aerial refueling systems.