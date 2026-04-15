Lavrov says he cannot understand belief in Iran’s 'destruction'

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. It is impossible to believe in the destruction of Iran, and the conviction of some countries to the contrary raises serious questions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to China.

"As in any other conflict, the root cause is this aggressive policy. Behind it stand two factors. For Israel, it is, of course, an unshakable belief that Iran must be destroyed. How one can believe in this, I do not know, I do not understand," the minister said.

He noted that US President Donald Trump had also once threatened to "destroy this civilization." "You know what kind of reaction that caused," Lavrov added.

According to him, this ideological drive is aimed at overthrowing a regime that "embodies a culture and civilization that has existed for thousands of years." "Such a goal in itself cannot command respect either from the standpoint of universal human values or from the standpoint of belief in its feasibility," the Russian foreign minister stressed.