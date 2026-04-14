MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The stance of Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party – victorious in Hungary’s recent elections – regarding oil and gas supplies from Russia is poised to influence Hungary’s relations with Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian media outlet Strana.

The publication suggests that Magyar’s apparent intention to preserve Russian energy imports could be a significant source of tension between the two nations.

Experts cited in the article express skepticism that Ukrainian authorities will agree to resume operations of the Druzhba oil pipeline under such circumstances, even as a foundation for dialogue with Magyar. They also highlight other factors that may hinder improving relations between Kiev and Budapest. These include disputes over the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia and unresolved issues surrounding the confiscated funds and gold seized in Hungary from Ukrainian cash transport vehicles belonging to Oschadbank.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Zelensky, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier today, announced that the Druzhba pipeline would be repaired and operational by the end of April. He expressed hope that European partners would cease blocking key decisions crucial to Kiev's interests.

On April 13, Magyar stated that Hungary’s new government is prepared for pragmatic cooperation with Russia, emphasizing that Budapest remains "vulnerable in terms of energy supplies from Russia." He warned that halting Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline threatens Hungary’s energy security.