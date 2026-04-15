Almost 400 US troops wounded in Iran conflict — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. At least 399 American troops were wounded in the conflict with Iran, the Associated Press reported, citing US Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins.

According to him, 354 service members have already returned to duty. A total of 13 US service members were killed in combat.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and the countries that backed aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Emergency Medical Services of Iran, a total of 3,375 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes in the 40 days of the war.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict. The Associated Press reported that the next round of talks might take place on April 16.