Kalashnikov to submit splinter-proof vests for testing

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group will submit enhanced splinter-proof vests of its own design for testing, the company press service reported.

The Techinkom Scientific and Production Firm (OOO NPF Techinkom, part of the Kalashnikov Group) has developed a new body armor (protective and transport system) called the Granit-3M, featuring increased fragment protection for the chest, back, shoulders, and sides, owing to a unique anatomical cut and wider shoulder and back sections. The product will soon be sent for testing to identify and address any potential deficiencies, the statement says.

The body armor is a proprietary development. The anti-fragment panels are overlapping, which eliminates ballistic gaps in the body armor. The side panels are also designed to be as high as possible. The company is currently developing a neck-shoulder anti-fragment module for the vest.