Lavrov sees US promoting idea of creating new military bloc led by Ukraine

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. The United States is promoting the idea of establishing a new military bloc with Ukraine in the lead, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following an official visit to China.

"Mr. Keith Kellogg, who once was one of Donald Trump’s special representatives for Ukraine <…> and who was missing for a while, is now actively promoting the idea of establishing a new military alliance instead of dragging Ukraine into NATO because that initiative seems to have already been rejected by Mr. Trump and other members of his team," Lavrov argued. "And Mr. Kellogg, not a stranger in Washington, acting jointly with European majors, as they are called, is promoting the idea of establishing a new military bloc with Ukraine not even as a member but as a leading participant. And [Vladimir] Zelensky has actively supported this idea," he explained.

"The United States does not conceal that it would thus like to shift the main responsibility for containing Russia onto Europe, so it can have its hands free, to put it bluntly, in the Chinese direction," Lavrov noted. "It is for this purpose that they are trying to stimulate not only debate but also practical steps toward establishing a military anti-Russian bloc involving Ukraine, a pre-announced military bloc," Lavrov concluded.