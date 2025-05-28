US Embassy representatives attend security meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Two representatives of the US Embassy are taking part in the 13th international meeting of high-level security representatives for the first time in several years.

Eric Jordan, Acting Head of the Political and Economic Section of the Embassy, and Jeremy Ventuso, Second Secretary, are at the discussion table on the formation of an architecture of equal and indivisible security.

A total of 124 delegations from 104 countries are present at the discussion. The international meeting of High Security Representatives is taking place on May 27-29.