Russian authorities have never had any claims against Durov — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian authorities have never had any claims against Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messenger, unlike the authorities of other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We have had no claims against him. I know that many countries did have some objections, because this platform is used in a certain way by some people, some groups that can cause damage with their activities to the economy or security of the state," he said.

Putin noted that "all platforms of this kind have such a flaw," but, in his opinion the French authorities’ actions are unclear and selective.