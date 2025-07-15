Sixteen people suffer injuries in Ukrainian drone attack on Russian city of Voronezh

VORONEZH, July 15. /TASS/. Sixteen people, including a teenager, suffered injuries in a drone attack on the Russian city of Voronezh, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

"So far, 16 people have been reported injured in the overnight attack. Fifteen were injured in the Central and Kominternovsky districts of Voronezh, among them a teenager who sustained injuries to his thigh," he wrote on Telegram. According to the governor, two of the injured are in serious condition as "one man is in coma, and another has lung damage."

A woman who suffered injuries in an attack on a rural area last night has been taken to the hospital in Voronezh. A total of 13 people remain hospitalized.

Gusev wished a speedy recovery to the injured and ordered the regional medical authorities to closely monitor their treatment.

Drone debris damaged several apartment buildings and private houses in Voronezh, as well as a kindergarten, commercial facilities and cars. According to the regional governor, municipal authorities continue assessing the damage.