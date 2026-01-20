Armenia's trade turnover with Russia reaches record $14 billion — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia has reached a record $14 billion thanks to membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference summing up Moscow's diplomatic activities in 2025.

"Thanks to the fact that the EAEU provides Armenian goods with free access to the markets of other member countries, Armenia's foreign trade turnover, primarily with the Russian Federation, has reached record levels, currently standing at $14 billion, a level never seen before," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov recalled that Armenia became a full member of the EAEU in 2015, when its GDP was $10.5 billion. Now, according to the minister, the country’s GDP is $26 billion.

"Armenia's GDP has more than doubled since its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union. It is difficult to ignore the figures that characterize Armenia's economic development over the past 10 years," he said.