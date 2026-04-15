Russian special forces use latest camouflage cloaks during night ambush in special op zone

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian special operations forces have used innovative HiderX camouflage cloaks for protection against thermal imaging during a night ambush against Ukrainian equipment in the special military operation zone. TASS has obtained footage of the operation.

"A group of special forces set up an ambush at night, targeting a moving Ukrainian military vehicle. During the ambush operation, the Russian servicemen tested the newest camouflage cloaks manufactured by HiderX, and the results were excellent, although the soldiers did not use the terrain or vegetation for cover. During the ambush, the vehicle was hit by small arms fire and a controlled mine detonation. The vehicle was inspected after the attack and explosion, and the servicemen seized from it weapons, equipment, and documents," a TASS source reported.

The source specified that the video was taken from a Mavic 3T drone at an altitude of 150 meters.