Trump defends Orban amid loss in Hungarian elections

ROME, April 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump sees Viktor Orban as a friend, a good man who had an effective immigration policy, Corriere della Sera reported.

"He was a friend of mine. I mean, it wasn’t my election, but he was a friend of mine. He’s a good man. He did a good job on immigration. He didn’t let people come in and ruin his country like Italy has," Trump told the Italian paper over the phone, when asked whether he was disappointed by Orban's loss in Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Hungary.

The opposition Tisza party, led by Peter Magyar, won 138 out of the 199 seats in the National Assembly (unicameral parliament).