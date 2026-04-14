STOCKHOLM, April 14. /TASS/. Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national conservative Freedom Alliance party, warned Berlin against helping Kiev, recalling that participation in conflicts against Russia had historically ended not so well for Germany.

"The German government is leading the charge in financing and producing air defense missiles for Ukraine. This represents direct financing and support for the war against Russia. The last time the Germans waged war against Russia, it didn't end well for them, as I'm sure you remember," the politician wrote on X.

He added that Kiev has been experiencing difficulties with the purchase of anti-aircraft missiles since the beginning of the current phase of the Middle East conflict.

Earlier, Vladimir Zelensky visited Berlin to sign agreements on cooperation in the defense sector and the reconstruction of Ukraine as well as a joint statement on cooperation in various fields with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.