EAEU to know options for action on Armenia by December — Russian deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will receive a report on options for action on Armenia's membership in the association by December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Speaking about whether any options for freezing Yerevan's membership will be reviewed by December, he noted that "we are talking about considering possible actions and reporting them to the leaders of the member states by December."

"Obviously, as it always happens in such cases, a working group will be set up, which will include the relevant interested member states. The members of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the heads of government of our countries, were instructed to consider these issues. They will assess the situation and submit proposals to the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, which will be held here, in St. Petersburg, in December 2026," Overchuk explained.

Yerevan has recently announced its policy of integration with the European Union. On March 26, 2025, the Armenian parliament adopted a law on the beginning of the process of the republic's accession to the EU. At the same time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claimed that Yerevan does not intend to leave the EAEU and expects to combine membership in the organization and integration into the EU as long as possible. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, integration with the EU automatically entails termination of Armenia's interaction with the EAEU, and the loss of all associated preferences, from which Yerevan has benefited throughout its stay in the Eurasian Economic Union.

TASS is the general information partner of the SPIEF.