List of customers for Russia’s Su-57E fighter jet is expanding — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The list of foreign customers for Russia's newest fifth-generation multirole fighter, the Su-57E, is steadily expanding, the press service of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) reported.

"The Su-57E is generating strong interest among Rosoboronexport’s partners, several of whom have already contracted for the Russian fighter jet. The list of customers for this aircraft is steadily expanding," the company stated.

Rosoboronexport specified that the aircraft will be presented at the international Asian arms and military equipment exhibition, Defense Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2026), to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 20-23.