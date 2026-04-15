Ukrainians attack Russia’s Belgorod region with over 40 drones in past day

BELGOROD, April 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces attacked localities in the bordering Russian region of Belgorod, using more than 40 drones over the past day, the region’s operational headquarters reported on Telegram.

According to the post, a man was injured after a drone hit a Gazel van in the village of Meshkovoye in the Shebekino District. He has been taken to the regional hospital.

A passenger car was damaged as Ukrainian troops launched four drones on the Alekseyevka District. Meanwhile, two drone attacks on the Belgorod District left one private home burnt down and another one damaged. A private home and a commercial property were damaged as the Valuiki District was attacked with five drones. Windows in a church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin were damaged following two drone attacks on the Volokonovka District. Also, three farming vehicles and a passenger car were damaged as four drones were launched on localities in the Graivoron District.

As many as 23 unmanned aerial vehicles were launched on four other districts, causing no damage.