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Military operation in Ukraine

Russian UAV control points equipped with internet access — Russian soldier

The serviceman said the troops use standard military programs to transmit coordinates and information

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator positions are equipped with internet access, and service members are in contact, a motorized rifle squad commander with the call sign "Lex," said in a video provided to TASS by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"Overall, everything is working very quickly and efficiently. All points have internet access now. Reconnaissance is operating effectively. Everything is fine. Everyone is in contact. We used standard military programs to transmit coordinates and information," he said.

The ministry noted that the shutdown of foreign-made terminals did not affect the drone control system. According to a UAV crew commander, call sign "Balagan," the drone operators are using their own messaging apps, and the restrictions on Telegram have not affected the crews’ work. "We have our own communications equipment through which we transmit information. Especially since we’re drone operators, we need a stable internet connection to transmit images to the command post and so on," Balagan emphasized.

The ministry stated that domestically produced military communications and control equipment in the unmanned systems forces enable them to accomplish their assigned missions. UAVs continue to engage enemy weapons, equipment, military installations, and personnel on a daily basis, which is confirmed in real time by data recorders.

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Military operation in Ukraine
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