Oil prices artificially kept below 'psychological limit' — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Special envoy of the Russian president and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev believes that oil prices are artificially kept below the "psychological limit" of $100 per barrel.

"Who might be powerful, motivated, and well-financed to keep selling oil futures to hold them artificially under the psychological limit of $100/barrel as the spread with physical oil increases to over $30-$40? Or maybe this is just Adam Smith’s invisible hand of the market?" he wrote on X.

Dmitriev made his comment on the post from Global Markets Investor that oil prices are growing dramatically despite the dip in the futures, highlighting the market strain and the continuing energy crisis.