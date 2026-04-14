No setbacks for Russian in-demand weapons production in 2025 — prosecutor

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. There have been no major setbacks in the manufacturing of highly sought-after weapons in Russia, Russian First Deputy Prosecutor General Anatoly Razinkin noted, speaking at a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building during the presentation of the Prosecutor General’s annual report on the state of law and order in the Russian Federation for 2025.

"Last year, continuous oversight ensured that industrial enterprises complied with production schedules for highly sought-after weapons, military, and special equipment, which allowed production to proceed without significant disruptions. Priority issues included pricing for defense products and the use of budget funds allocated for these purposes by enterprises," he noted. According to Razinkin, following the intervention of the Defense Ministry prosecutor’s office, "orders were issued to organize cooperation between military command bodies and the Federal Antimonopoly Service in determining prices, and a review of state defense procurement assignments was conducted."

Prosecutors also monitored compliance with the labor and other rights of defense industry workers, and the measures taken helped reduce the number of defense industry enterprises with wage arrears.

Special attention was paid to the rights of participants in the special military operation and their family members, primarily regarding the receipt of wages and benefits, and access to timely and high-quality medical care. "Based on the inspections and measures taken, the rights of more than 600 individuals in this category were restored," Razinkin reported.