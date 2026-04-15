Russia, China can avoid dependence on US 'aggressive ventures' — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Russia and China have all the necessary capabilities to avoid dependence on what he described as aggressive US ventures aimed at undermining global energy markets through the conflict in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following an official visit to China.

He noted that one of the reasons behind the aggressive US-Israeli approach in the conflict against Iran is "once again, oil markets." According to the minister, influencing these markets is a goal "that the United States has set for itself in addition to supporting Israel."

"Thank God, China and we have all the capabilities - already in use, as well as reserve and planned capacities - to avoid dependence on such aggressive ventures that undermine the global economy and global energy system," Lavrov stressed.