European countries at work on plan to control Strait of Hormuz without US — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. A number of European countries are developing a plan to create a coalition to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz without US participation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to WSJ, Germany, previously skeptical of military involvement in the Middle East, is now likely to join. France believes that US involvement would make the initiative unacceptable to Iran, while Britain warns excluding the US would anger US President Donald Trump.

The plan’s goals reportedly include three main branches of action: restoring logistics routes, conducting demining operations and providing military escort for commercial vessels.