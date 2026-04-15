Russia urges continuation of US-Iran talks begun in Pakistan — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 15. /TASS/. Russia insists that negotiations between the United States and Iran launched in Pakistan be continued, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists following his official visit to China.

According to Lavrov, Moscow and China support realistic and fair goals in line with international law and are ready to assist these talks in various external formats.

Lavrov said Russia will accept any decision by Iran regarding enriched uranium, noting he has discussed the issue with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and with US, Israeli, and Iranian representatives, and that the topic has arisen repeatedly in contacts involving Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He added that Russia is ready to help resolve the issue of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, as it did in 2015, including by converting highly enriched uranium to fuel grade or storing material in Russia in ways acceptable to Iran without infringing its right to peaceful enrichment.