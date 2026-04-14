Israel, Lebanon agree to launch direct talks — US Department of State

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. Preliminary consultations between Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Washington have yielded and agreement to begin direct talks, the US Department of State said.

"All sides agreed to launch direct negotiations at a mutually agreed time and venue," it said in a press statement.

The delegations were led by the countries’ ambassadors to Washington, Nada Hamadeh Moawad of Lebanon and Yechiel Leiter of Israel.

The Lebanese side called for an immediate ceasefire and respect of its territorial integrity and sovereignty. The Israeli side, in turn, expressed its support "for disarming all non-state terror groups" in Lebanon and stated its commitment to engage in direct dialogue.

"The United States affirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments, brokered by the United States, and not through any separate track. The United States underscored that these negotiations have the potential to unlock significant reconstruction assistance and economic recovery for Lebanon and expand investment opportunities for both countries," the Department of State underscored.