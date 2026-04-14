Internet restrictions, arms control: daily briefing from Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The need for digital restrictions, the state of arms control issues, and prospects for developing relations with Hungary were among the main topics of a new briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the spokesman.

President's schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today at the Kremlin with Andrey Ryumin, head of the Rosseti group, to hear his report.

Ceasefire violations by Ukraine

- Ukraine’s military committed numerous ceasefire violations over Easter; "the numbers speak for themselves."

Digital restrictions

- Russia is currently forced to impose digital restrictions for security reasons: "No, this is not a step backward. We are currently in a situation where security concerns make it necessary to take certain measures."

- Internet access in Russia will return to normal once these restrictions are no longer necessary: "It is clear that restrictions on internet access cause inconvenience for many citizens. But now is a special time. Once the need for these measures ceases, internet access will be fully restored and normalized."

- Most Russians understand why such restrictions on internet access and certain messaging apps are currently necessary: "The majority of our citizens understand why these measures are necessary and appropriate."

- Foreign messaging apps must comply with Russian laws; otherwise, Moscow will impose restrictions on them: "As for limitations on the operation of messaging apps, they are related to the need for certain foreign companies to comply with our laws. And if they fail to do so, we take action. This is a perfectly normal approach, one that is practiced in many countries. Actually, these steps are generally met with understanding."

Relations with Hungary

- Russia needs to wait for the formation of Hungary’s new government and its first concrete steps: "Let us wait until Hungary’s new government is formed; let us wait for its first real moves."

- Russia welcomes Hungary’s willingness to engage in pragmatic dialogue, and this approach is mutual: "For now, we can note with satisfaction that, as far as we understand, they are willing to engage in pragmatic dialogue. We share this desire."

- Russia will focus on the concrete steps taken by Hungary’s new government.

Relations with US

- The United States continues to link the resumption of economic cooperation with Russia to a resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, while Moscow proposes not waiting for that outcome: "We believe that it is by no means necessary to wait for a resolution in Ukraine."

- It is in the interests of both countries "to engage in mutually beneficial projects, of which there could be many."

- Kirill Dmitriev, special representative for investment and economic cooperation and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, is involved in the Russia-US working group but not in negotiations on Ukraine.

Russian oil

- Russia has not seen any announcements from the US regarding the extension of the license allowing third parties to purchase Russian oil.

Arms control

- For Russia, it is crucial to discuss all combined capabilities, including those of the United Kingdom and France, in arms control discussions: "Right now, everything is critical, and it is crucial to discuss all combined capabilities. This concerns the United Kingdom, France, and so on; we have mentioned this many times."

- Peskov redirected questions about Russia’s participation in the upcoming Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons conference to the Foreign Ministry, noting that details are not yet available.