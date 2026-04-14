Consumers to shoulder burden of Hormuz Strait toll — IMF

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes that consumers will shoulder most of the financial burden in case the fee is introduced for ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, IMF Economic Counsellor Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said at a briefing.

"We haven't done detailed analysis on this. I would just venture that in an environment in which there is a very inelastic energy supply, I would think the incidence is on the consumers, not on the producers," Gourinchas said.

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. The parties did not reach an agreement for the long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. The US introduced the marine blockade of Iran from April 13.