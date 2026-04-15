Montenegro yet to make official decision on visa regime with Russia — parliament speaker

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Montenegro has no official decision on the visa regime with Russia, nor exact timelines, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Nikolla Camaj told Izvestia.

"Although this issue is being considered within the framework of Montenegro’s integration into the EU, at this stage there is no officially confirmed decision or exact deadlines," he said.

President Jakov Milatovic previously stated the country would align visa rules with EU requirements. The Montenegrin Embassy in Russia later reported plans to introduce visas for Russians by the end of September 2026. Currently, Russians can enter visa-free for up to 30 days.