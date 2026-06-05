5G development equally important for private, corporate segments — T2

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The 5G technology and its capabilities should be developed in parallel by both the corporate and private segments, Anton Godovikov, the CEO of T2 company, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The 5G technology and its capabilities should be developed in parallel by both the corporate and private segments. Our network is fully ready for 5G, and when agreeing on a decision on the technical neutrality of frequencies, we are ready to launch the technology and will do it as soon as possible," he said.

The CEO noted that the company is actively testing 5G in cities with a population of over a million - to assess the subscriber base, maintain the expertise of engineers and analyze equipment. When additional frequencies are received, the operator will consistently increase coverage in this spectrum as well. This scenario will lead to a qualitative change in customer experience and the benefits that are expected from the fifth generation of communications, Godovikov stressed.

"Despite the undeniable advantages for private customers, global experience shows that it is the B2B/B2G segments that drive technology development. The 5G standard provides access to a new level of development of IoT products and industrial networks: unmanned systems, smart cities, medicine and logistics. According to analysts, in the next five years, it is the manufacturing industry that will dominate as the main field of application of fifth-generation technologies. After all, it is where high speeds, high capacity and minimal delays are critical. We consider it necessary to develop the technology in the B2B and B2C segments," he added.