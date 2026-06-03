UAC chief says prototype supersonic passenger jet under development in Russia

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Work on a prototype supersonic passenger aircraft is underway in Russia, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) CEO Vadim Badekha said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, such work is underway at the Zhukovsky Research Center, and we are actively assisting. The work is no longer confined to paper – it is already being carried out in hardware. A prototype of such an aircraft is under development, and we believe the Zhukovsky Research Center will successfully complete this work," he said.

Earlier, the Zhukovsky Institute Research Center reported interest from airlines in Russian supersonic airliners. In the future, their fleet could number dozens of aircraft. The main demand is expected to come from passengers currently flying business and first class.

In April, the institute patented the design of a prospective supersonic passenger aircraft capable of flying at supersonic speeds while reducing the loudness of the sonic boom and lowering noise levels near airports.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.