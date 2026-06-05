Russian companies successfully develop engineering centers — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Some Russian companies started developing in-house engineering centers and they are doing well, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Some our companies, certainly, they relied on achievements - and they are absolutely obvious - on achievements of many Western service companies, primarily the American ones," the Russian leader said.

"When this door was shut on, they started developing their engineering centers. Some of them are doing that very well," the head of state added.