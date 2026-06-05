Some countries abandon commitments not to use landmines, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Some countries are abandoning their commitments not to use landmines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Responding to a request by former Austrian Foreign Minister, Head of the G.O.R.K.I. Center at the St. Petersburg University Karin Kneissl to comment on the situation in the world with new types of armaments, Putin noted that new means of warfare were constantly emerging while the international community was trying to react to that.

"For example, a decision not to use anti-personnel mines and so on. But, unfortunately, many countries are departing from these agreements. And we see how Western countries are supplying Ukrainian troops, in particular, with these mine weapons," the head of state said.