Trump pardons dozens accused of interfering in US elections

WASHINGTON, November 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed an order pardoning dozens of his supporters accused of interfering in the 2020 US elections, Pardon Attorney Ed Martin said.

"This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 presidential election and continues the process of national reconciliation," the document posted by Martin on his X page said. The order mentions Trump's former lawyer and ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former Republican campaign lawyer Sidney Powell. According to the document, the pardon does not apply to Trump himself.

In August 2023, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was investigating allegations that Trump had interfered in the state's presidential election. She was subsequently removed from the case. The prosecution alleged that Trump had made efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. According to its information, the current president and his aides acted in Georgia, as well as in other states: Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia. A total of 41 charges were brought against 19 individuals. Trump's trial in a Georgia court was scheduled for October 2023 but was postponed indefinitely. The proceedings were suspended because Trump became president of the United States.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to prevent the certification of the November 2020 presidential election results. Democrat Joe Biden won the election. During the riots, police shot and killed a female protester inside the building. Several other deaths were classified as medical emergencies. A Capitol police officer died following the clashes. Trump won the 2024 US presidential election and took office again as head of the US administration on January 20, 2025.