Sweden assisting Ukraine on information warfare front — Swedish TV

STOCKHOLM, June 13. /TASS/. Experts from the Swedish Psychological Defense Agency have been active in Ukraine since the onset of the armed conflict, assisting in the training of local specialists in the field of information warfare, Mikael Tofvesson, head of one of the agency’s departments, said in an interview with the SVT broadcaster.

"We have been teaching and training Ukrainian agencies to fight on the information battlefield," he noted.

"In the spring of 2022, we gave consultations to Ukrainian government agencies and helped them communicate with their population [facing] the threat of war. Another important goal was to develop resistance to external [psychological] influence in those who could be exposed to it," Tofvesson said.

"Our agency is not involved in military trolling on social media or anything like that. I think it’s crucial to point that out. Rather, the activities of our agency should be viewed as something that the Defense Ministry and Sweden as a whole do. We ‘supply ammunition’ by giving advice and recommendations about ways [to conduct psychological warfare] and providing support through our assessment and analysis. However, it’s Ukraine that is defending itself," Tofvesson stressed.