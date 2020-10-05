Clashes between protesters, police continue in Bishkek

BISHKEK, October 5. /TASS/. Clashes between police officers and protesters disagreeing with results of the recent parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan continue in Bishkek, TASS reports from the site.

Law enforcement agents are using rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters, however, demonstrators sometimes go into the counteroffensive and return to streets adjacent to the central square. They are also mounting barricades out of building trailers and trash bins.

Downtown Bishkek has been overwhelmed with sounds of shots and explosions for three hours. According to the national Health Ministry, 16 people were injured in the clashes, including at least two law enforcement officers. A few ambulance vehicles have been dispatched to the site.

The protest rally started Monday morning in Bishkek’s central square, where the national parliament and the president’s administration are housed. The protest gathered more than ten political parties that did not make the cut in the elections to gain seats. They demanded a rerun and annulment of the results. According to these parties, the authorities used administrative resources and bribed voters throughout the election campaign, which prompted them to protest.

Kyrgyzstan held the parliamentary elections on October 4. Some 56% out of 3.5 million registered voters cast their ballots. Sixteen parties in total vied for 120 seats in the parliament. According to preliminary data, only four parties cleared the seven-percent barrier to join the parliament. Official results are expected before October 24.

Around 5,000-6,000 people took part in the rally. The police began breaking up the protest as the evening approached.